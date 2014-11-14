BRIEF-Codere SA announces Q4 EBITDA guidance

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Codere SA :

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA in range of 53 million euros and 57 million euros

* Sees FY EBITDA excluding restructuring expense in range of 202 million euros and 206 million euros

* Expects to continue with revenue growth in local currency and core markets

* Sees FY EBITDA guidance narrowed from 190 million euros and 210 million euros announced at year beginning

* Sees FY EBITDA including restructuring expense in range of 156 million euros and 160 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xWGh3y

