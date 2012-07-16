FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Codexis says biofuel talks with Shell advance
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Codexis says biofuel talks with Shell advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Biofuels and biochemicals maker Codexis Inc said it was in talks with Royal Dutch Shell that would allow Codexis to sell its biofuels enzymes to other companies outside Brazil.

Codexis currently has a partnership with Shell that expires in October and provided about half Codexis’ 2011 revenues of $123.9 million.

Codexis and Shell have been collaborating on developing cellosic ethanol through Shell’s Raizan joint venture with Cosan in Brazil. Raizan owns about 16 percent of Codexis.

Codexis shares rose more than 11 percent in post-market trading to $4.31 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.