FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Silver miner Coeur's profit drops but beats Street view
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Silver miner Coeur's profit drops but beats Street view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Adjusted second-quarter profit 31 cents/share vs Wall St view 20 cents

* Revenue rises to $254.4 million

* Stock up 5 percent

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Coeur d‘Alene Mines Corp’s quarterly profit fell 40 percent on a sharp drop in the price of silver, but the results still beat Wall Street estimates, sending the company’s shares up 5 percent.

Second-quarter net earnings fell to $23.0 million, or 26 cents per share, from $38.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier, the Idaho-based company said.

But adjusted for certain items, the profit was 31 cents per share. On that basis, it beat the analysts’ average estimate of 20 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $254.4 million from $231.1 million, said Coeur, which operates mines in Bolivia, Mexico and the United States.

During the quarter, the price of silver fell almost 15 percent to $27.44 per ounce, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In May, the company, whose income comes mostly from silver mining, said its Kensington gold mine in Alaska was back in production ahead of schedule and that it expected a “robust” second quarter and full-year performance.

In premarket trading, Coeur stock was 5 percent higher at $18.30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.