Coeur d'Alene suspends underground ops at its Mexico mine
August 27, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

Coeur d'Alene suspends underground ops at its Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Silver miner Coeur d‘Alene Mines Corp suspended work at the underground portion of its Palmarejo silver and gold mine in Mexico, after one worker fell to death while performing maintenance work.

The Idaho-based company, which operates mines in Bolivia, Mexico and the United States and employs about 900 people, said local police was investigating the incident.

The Palmarejo mine is the company’s largest contributor of sales and operating cash flow and has produced 2.4 million ounces of silver and 31,258 ounces of gold in the second quarter.

Work in the underground portion of the mine has been suspended till the investigation is over while the open pit mine and milling facilities are still operational, the company added.

