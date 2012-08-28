FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coeur d'Alene resumes production at Mexico mine
August 28, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Coeur d'Alene resumes production at Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Coeur d‘Alene Mines Corp said it resumed full production at its silver-gold mine in northern Mexico, where it suspended work on Sunday following a worker’s death.

The miner, which has operations in the United States, Mexico and Bolivia, said it does not expect any change in its 2012 outlook for Palmarejo mine in the state of Chihuahua.

The Idaho-based company shut operations at the underground portion of its mine on Aug. 26 when a worker died while performing maintenance work.

Palmarejo, which is the company’s largest contributor of sales and operating cash flow, employs over 900 people.

The mine’s proven and probable reserves were 56.8 million ounces of silver and 688,120 ounces of gold at the end 2011.

