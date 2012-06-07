FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Silver miner Coeur d'Alene to buy back shares
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Silver miner Coeur d'Alene to buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Coeur d`Alene Mines Corp said on Thursday its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of the company’s common stock.

Based on Wednesday’s closing price of $18.95 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, the program represents about 5.3 million, or nearly 6 percent, of Coeur’s outstanding shares, the Idaho-based company said.

“This program reflects our confidence in the underlying cash flow and long-term value of the company,” President and Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Krebs said in a statement.

He said the repurchases would not only return capital to shareholders, but help maintain Coeur’s growth strategy.

The company, whose shares also trade on the Toronto exchange, operates mines in Mexico and Bolivia, as well as in Nevada and Alaska.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.