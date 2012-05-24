FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Coeur d'Alene's Palmarejo mine resumes production
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Coeur d'Alene's Palmarejo mine resumes production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Silver miner Coeur d‘Alene Mines Corp said its Palmarejo mine has started full production after a group of employees blocking access to the mine agreed to return to work.

The company had said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut down the mine in northern Mexico.

The company had sought help from the Chihuahuan government to resolve the issue.

Coeur d‘Alene said the temporary shut-down at the mine will not have any material impact on 2012 production at Palmarejo.

Coeur d‘Alene shares were up 1 percent at $17.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.