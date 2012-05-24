UPDATE 1-Coeur d'Alene's Palmarejo mine resumes production

May 24 (Reuters) - Silver miner Coeur d‘Alene Mines Corp said its Palmarejo mine has started full production after a group of employees blocking access to the mine agreed to return to work.

The company had said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut down the mine in northern Mexico.

The company had sought help from the Chihuahuan government to resolve the issue.

Coeur d‘Alene said the temporary shut-down at the mine will not have any material impact on 2012 production at Palmarejo.

Coeur d‘Alene shares were up 1 percent at $17.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.