Feb 21 (Reuters) - Silver and gold miner Coeur d‘Alene Mines Corp’s quarterly profit more than tripled as output from its Rochester mine in Nevada shot up.

Profit rose to $37.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $11.4 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Metal sales fell 17 percent to $205.9 million.