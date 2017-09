Aug 8 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc, the largest U.S. silver miner by output, reported a quarterly loss due to lower production and a fall in metal prices.

The company’s net loss was $35 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $23 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Metal sales declined about 20 percent to $204.5 million.