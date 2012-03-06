France's Coface considering IPO - report

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Coface, the credit insurance unit of French investment bank Natixis, is still considering a stock market listing having refocused its core business, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Pillu told Les Echos in an interview.

Pillu said the company, which was delisted in 2002, was looking to launch an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as market conditions became more favorable. Coface flagged an IPO as a possibility last March.

Last September, Coface said it would refocus on credit-insurance and sell its third-party recovery business or its factoring operations outside Germany and Poland.

“Initially, everything was supposed to end mid-2012, but the refocusing has ended today,” Pillu told the French daily.

“In the months to come, we will put in place other forms of financing, which will allow us, by the end of 2012, to be totally autonomous in terms of factoring financing,” Pillu said.

Factoring is a service offered to companies that includes purchasing invoices from them, often at a discount, to provide them with added liquidity and take on the credit risk for collecting the debts.

The company, which returned to profitability in 2010, posted a 7.4 percent rise in 2011 sales to 1.55 billion euros driven by strong growth in emerging countries. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Erica Billingham)