French export credit insurer Coface launches 832 million euro IPO
June 16, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

French export credit insurer Coface launches 832 million euro IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - French export credit insurance company Coface said on Monday it would launch its initial public offering at 9.6 to 11.2 euros per share, valuing the offer at about 832 million euros ($1.13 billion) based on the midpoint of the range.

The offer will close on June 25 and be priced on June 26.

French bank Natixis, which is selling the shares, will also offer an overallotment of maximum 15 percent of the offer, the statement said.

$1 = 0.7345 euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Matt Driskill

