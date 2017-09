Oct 29 (Reuters) - Coface SA :

* Reports 9-month net income group share of 103.1 million euros, up 5.2 pct

* 9-month consolidated revenue is 1.1 billion euros, down 0.4 pct

* Sees FY revenue growth between 1.5 pct and 2.5 pct

* Sees double-digit average growth in current operating income over 2013 and 2016