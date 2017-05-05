LONDON/PARIS May 5 COFCO International has
nominated Serge Schoen, a former CEO of Louis Dreyfus, to become
an independent director on its board, a spokesman for the
Chinese-owned trading group said on Friday.
As part of his board position, which is pending approval by
COFCO International's shareholders, Schoen will head a risk
management committee, the spokesman said.
The board nomination is another step in a leadership
shake-up at COFCO International as it integrates Dutch grain
trader Nidera, its second major overseas acquisition after the
takeover of Noble Group's agriculture division.
Schoen last year left Louis Dreyfus Company, another
international trader of agricultural commodities, after serving
over the past decade as chief executive and then a board member.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Jonathan Saul, editing by G
Crosse)