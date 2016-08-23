FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cofco to buy remaining stake in Nidera to take full ownership
August 23, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Cofco to buy remaining stake in Nidera to take full ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese state-run grain trader Cofco Corp said on Tuesday it will buy the remaining stake it does not already own in Dutch firm Nidera, the latest move to expand its global footprint.

It will buy the minority take from Cygne BV, bringing its ownership in Nidera to 100 percent. The closure of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is anticipated to take place in the fourth quarter.

Cofco bought its initial stake in Nidera in February 2014. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by David Evans)

