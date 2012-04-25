Falling coffee prices on ICE trigger breaker for first time

* ICE circuit breaker set off for first time

* System may have prevented further declines-traders

April 25 (Reuters) - A sharp, swift drop in coffee prices on Wednesday triggered IntercontinentalExchange Inc’s new circuit breaker for the first time since the new system was launched just over two weeks ago to prevent extreme price volatility.

The breaker, which was only introduced in the soft contracts on April 9, was activated as Arabica prices on ICE Futures U.S. sank 4 cents, equivalent to 2.2 percent, in just 15 seconds at 11:18 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT).

Profit taking and chart-based selling appeared to have caused the tumble, traders said

The sudden and dramatic fall to $1.758 per lb was enough to trip the circuit breaker, which is designed to prevent unintended and large price swings, or flash crashes, putting the market on hold for 30 seconds.

During that time, the affected futures contract - in this case July - continued to be traded but only at or above that base price and prices moved higher once the hold expired, the exchange said.

The Atlanta-based exchange operator has introduced these interval price limits (IPLs) in softs and other contracts to try and prevent price spikes that are often associated with high-speed electronic trading. Similar systems have been in place in equities for quarter of a century.

Many traders either didn’t notice the 30-second break or were more concerned by the sudden plunge in prices, which triggered sell-stops and sent the market even lower.

“Most people didn’t notice because it was so quick. Most of the market was in shock that coffee had been doing well and suddenly it was lower,” said a source at a hedge fund whose broker alerted him to the break. He used the 30 seconds to take back some positions.

But with prices holding above the $1.758 mark for the rest of the day, market participants agreed the system likely prevented further systematic selling, even if the trading range of 10 cents was still unusually wide.

“When it happens, it’s instantaneous. These circuit breakers are a good idea,” said a veteran floor trader of these extreme moves.

A year ago the ICE cocoa futures market plunged more than 11 percent in seconds before rebounding a minute later, and many suspected computer-generated dealings. ICE canceled some trades as traditional players complained of market distortion.

July arabica futures on ICE eventually finished the day down 6.75 cents, or 3.7 percent, at $1.7675 per lb, but remained above last week’s 18-month low, basis second month, of $1.739 per lb.

Traders were not surprised that coffee, which is prone to wild swings amid low liquidity, was the first of ICE’s contracts to set off the breaker system.

“Coffee is historically highly volatile and has the highest margins. It doesn’t surprise me at all,” the fund source said.