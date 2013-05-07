FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil raises arabica coffee benchmark price 17 pct
May 7, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

Brazil raises arabica coffee benchmark price 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government raised its benchmark price for arabica coffee 17 percent on Tuesday to 307 reais ($150) per 60-kg bag, the agriculture ministry said, a decision some traders see as sign of imminent government intervention to boost coffee prices.

In a statement announcing the higher benchmark price, used as a guideline rate when the government makes a rare purchase of coffee stocks or provides a temporary subsidy to producers, the agriculture ministry said it was now a priority for the government to work out support measures for the coffee sector.

$1 = 2.0109 Brazilian reais Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

