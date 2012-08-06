Brazil's Cooxupe co-op to halt coffee exports until Sept

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cooxupe, the world’s largest coffee co-operative, said on Monday that it would halt exports of coffee until September, when the harvest ends and it has a better sense of the supplies of top-quality arabica beans from the current harvest.

Joaquim Libânio Ferreira Leite, Cooxupe’s head of sales, said top-quality arabica beans would only make up about 56 percent of Brazil’s current crop due to poor weather, down from 80 percent in past years.

He said the co-op would continue to deliver on its long-term contracts to supply buyers such as Starbucks Corp and Nestle SA.