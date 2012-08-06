FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cooxupe co-op to halt coffee exports until Sept
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Cooxupe co-op to halt coffee exports until Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cooxupe, the world’s largest coffee co-operative, said on Monday that it would halt exports of coffee until September, when the harvest ends and it has a better sense of the supplies of top-quality arabica beans from the current harvest.

Joaquim Libânio Ferreira Leite, Cooxupe’s head of sales, said top-quality arabica beans would only make up about 56 percent of Brazil’s current crop due to poor weather, down from 80 percent in past years.

He said the co-op would continue to deliver on its long-term contracts to supply buyers such as Starbucks Corp and Nestle SA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.