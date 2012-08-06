UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cooxupe to halt new coffee exports until Sept

* Existing contracts with Starbucks, Nestle, others honored

* New contracts, exports on hold till end of harvest

* Co-op wants to avoid coming up short on sales contracts

* Futures market already priced in information - US buyer

By Gustavo Bonato

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cooxupe, the world’s largest coffee co-operative, said on Monday that it would halt new spot export business until September, when the current harvest is over and it has a better sense of the supply of top-quality arabica beans.

Top-quality arabica beans would only make up about 56 percent of Brazil’s total 2012/13 arabica crop due to untimely rains during the harvest period, down from 80 percent in past crops, said Joaquim Libânio Ferreira Leite, Cooxupe’s head of sales.

“Our house has a reputation for producers of very fine coffees. I can’t promise my clients something and tomorrow frustrate them by not delivering,” said Leite at an agricultural seminar in Sao Paulo.

He said the co-op would continue to deliver on its long-term contracts to buyers such as Starbucks Corp and Nestle SA but simply did not want to close any additional spot contracts that would jeopardize that co-op’s ability to cover its existing contracts due to tight supplies post harvest.

“We plan to return to exporting in greater volumes again by September. Through August, we have more clear cut business,” Leite said.

Cooxupe does business in long-term coffee supply contracts but also has a trading operation and typically robust spot and short-term export coffee business in the port of Santos, Brazil’s main coffee export corridor.

One U.S. coffee buyer, when asked why New York ICE futures didn’t react to the news, said he felt it was already priced into the market.

“People have been talking about the rain damage there for some time now and I think a lot of people tend to view stories like this from Brazil as more designed to try and move the market, so they ignore them,” said the buyer, who wished to be unnamed.

Brazil’s current coffee is seen at 50.45 million 60-kg bags, comprised of 38.13 million bags of arabica and 12.31 million bags of robusta, the agriculture ministry said in its second official forecast of the crop.

Harvesting started in May and will carry on for a few more weeks. Roughly 70 percent of the crop has been harvested, which is well behind past years due to atypical rains in May and June, analysts said.

Leite said 50 percent of the coffee in Cooxupe’s area had been harvested and added that producers in the area are selling low quality coffees for 250 to 300 reais ($125-$150) a 60-kg bag and top quality arabicas for 450 to 480 reais a bag.

The wet weather also deteriorated the quality of the arabica crop that was ready to harvest at the time, causing beans to ferment and take on bitter flavors.

Cooxupe maintained its previous forecast of harvest reaching 5 million bags in the area of its associated producers, in south Minas Gerais. That state that accounts for 50 percent of Brazil’s coffee output.

Brazil is the world’s leading producer and exporter of coffee.