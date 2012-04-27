FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

ICE opens coffee grading In June for Brazil arabicas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian arabica coffee can be graded by ICE Futures U.S. on June 1, ahead of the first opportunity to deliver it on the coffee “C” futures contract in March 2013, the exchange said in a release on Friday.

Arabica coffee grown in Brazil will trade at a 900-point differential under par.

ICE first announced in December 2010 that it would allow delivery of the beans from Brazil, the world’s biggest coffee producer.

The grading will be on the eCOPS system and all functions of the system will be available for Brazilian stock, with the exception of issuing notices, ICE stated.

The issuance of notices will be available beginning February 2013, for the March 2013 contract.

