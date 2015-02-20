FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameroon robusta coffee exports rise to 1,208 tonnes by end-January
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Cameroon robusta coffee exports rise to 1,208 tonnes by end-January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s robusta coffee exports more than doubled to 1,208 tonnes by end-January since the season opened on Dec. 1 from 596 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) said.

Cameroon is one of the few African countries that grows both robusta and arabica coffee but some of its production is smuggled to neighbouring Nigeria where farmers receive a higher price.

Data showed that Olam Cam, the local unit of Singapore’s Olam International was the sole exporter of robusta in January, shipping a total of 510 tonnes of beans.

The Central African nation exported 698 tonnes of robusta the previous month and 360 tonnes in January 2014.

No arabica coffee was shipped in January, according to the data, meaning total exports remained at 249 tonnes since the 2014/15 arabica season opened on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.