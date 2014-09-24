Cameroon robusta coffee exports 15,650 tonnes at end-August

YAOUNDE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee exports from Cameroon by end-August had reached 15,650 tonnes since the season began on December 1, up from 13,536 tonnes for the same period a year earlier, according to the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) on Wednesday.

Data showed there were eight exporters of robusta in August who shipped 1,556 tonnes, down from 3,625 tonnes in July. Local company UTI topped the chart with 612 tonnes, followed by Nealiko with 288 tonnes.

The NCCB said only three companies exported arabic in August, for a total of 296 tonnes versus 391 tonnes the previous month. Olam Cam, the local unit of Singapore’s Olam International, topped the chart with 224 tonnes, followed by UCCAO with 54 tonnes.

August’s shipment brought arabica exports in the 2013/2014 season to 1,949 tonnes, down from 2,513 tonnes a year earlier. The Arabica season runs from October 1 to September 30.

Cameroon is one of the few African countries which grows both robusta and arabica coffee but some of its production is smuggled to neighbouring Nigeria where farmers receive a higher price. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jason Neely)