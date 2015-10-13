FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Coffee Day raises $51 mln from cornerstone investors
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

India's Coffee Day raises $51 mln from cornerstone investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The company behind Cafe Coffee Day, India’s biggest coffee chain, has raised 3.34 billion rupees ($51 million) from “cornerstone” investors ahead of the formal opening of the country’s biggest stock market flotation in three years.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which competes with Starbucks Corp among others in India, is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co. It will launch its share sale to retail and institutional investors on Wednesday.

Cornerstone investors - guaranteed a major share of the offering regardless of the final price - for the sale included Blackrock and Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, as well as India’s Reliance Life Insurance Co, Axis Mutual Fund, and the fund management unit of ICICI Prudential, Coffee Day said on Tuesday.

Coffee Day has allotted 10.38 million shares to cornerstone investors at 322 rupees apiece, the company said. The indicative price band for the offering has been set at between 316 rupees and 328 rupees a share.

$1 = 65.1128 Indian rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.