Nestle to build major German coffee plant

HAMBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swiss foods giant Nestle said on Friday it will build a major coffee processing plant in Germany with investment totalling 220 million euros ($292.9 million).

The plant will be built in Schwerin in east Germany and will produce coffee capsules for the German, Scandinavian and East European markets, it said.

Some 450 new jobs will be created, and full production of about 2 billion capsules annually should be reached by 2014, it said. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Baird)