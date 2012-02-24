FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nestle to build major German coffee plant
February 24, 2012 / 10:57 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Nestle to build major German coffee plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail from paragraph four)

HAMBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swiss foods giant Nestle said on Friday it will build a major coffee processing plant in Germany with investment totalling 220 million euros ($292.9 million).

The plant will be built in Schwerin in east Germany and will produce coffee capsules for the German, Scandinavian and East European markets, it said.

Some 450 new jobs will be created, and full production of about 2 billion capsules annually should be reached by 2014, it said.

The plant will produce coffee capsules of Nestle’s Dolce Gusto brand, the company said.

The Dolce Gusto range is one of Nestle’s fastest-growing business sectors in Europe, said Nestle European head Laurent Freixe in a statement. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)

