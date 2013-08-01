ICE places moratorium on Antwerp certified coffee warehouse

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ICE Futures U.S. has prohibited any movement of certified coffee to and from an Antwerp warehouse after the structure storing roughly 4.5 percent of its total stocks sustained damage from heavy rain, the exchange said in a notice on Thursday.

“The warehouse was subsequently inspected and found to have sustained structural damage that prevents the facility from operating as an exchange licensed store,” the notice said.

ICE declared a moratorium on any further receipt or delivery of certified coffee by the warehouse, and it will not be lifted until repairs that meet exchange standards are completed.

The exchange did not say if the certified coffee stored at the location was damaged from the rain, but that it remained “flagged” as non-deliverable pending examination.

Roughly 63 percent of the 2.755 million 60-kg bags of ICE certified coffee is stored in Antwerp warehouses, exchange data shows.

The coffee stored at the damaged warehouse is about 7 percent of all certified coffee stocks in Antwerp at 124,600 60-kg bags, ICE data showed.