Indonesian robusta premiums hit 6-mth high on supply

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Premiums for Indonesia’s robusta coffee rallied to their highest since May as supply tightened and as exporters struggled to get beans after the end of the harvest, dealers said on Friday.

Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were quoted at premiums of $100 a tonne to London’s January contract, higher than $50 last week, with trades reported at the current level. Indonesia is the world’s second-largest robusta producer after Vietnam. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ken Wills)