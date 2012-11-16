UPDATE 1-Indonesian robusta premiums hit 6-mth high on tight supply

* Indonesian robustas at highest premiums since May

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Premiums for robusta coffee in Indonesia, the world’s second largest producer of the variant, rallied to their highest since May as supply tightened and exporters struggled to get beans after the end of the harvest, dealers said on Friday.

Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were quoted at premiums of $100 a tonne to London’s January contract, higher than $50 last week, with trades reported at the current level.

“We’ve seen deals but it’s only hand to mouth. It’s expensive. Roasters are still buying, but the quantity is not big,” said a dealer in Singapore.

The extended harvest has just ended on Indonesia’s main growing island of Sumatra. Heavy rain damaged the crop in the 2011/12 season that ended around August last year, causing a severe supply shortage that drove premiums to record highs at $550.

Dealers in Sumatra also quoted premiums at $100, much more expensive than beans in Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of robustas, which were offered at discounts to London futures as the harvest progressed.

“Many exporters are short of the 80 defect and other lower grades varieties,” said a dealer in Bandar Lampung, the provincial capital of Lampung on Sumatra.

Indonesia and Vietnam together account for about 23 percent of global output of robusta, which is either blended with arabica beans for a lower-cost brewed coffee or processed into instant coffee. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)