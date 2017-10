NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc said on Thursday that it reduced the price on select ground and instant coffees by 5-6 percent, including its flagship Maxwell House brand, effective immediately.

The price cut comes two days after trend-setter J.M. Smucker Co, which makes Folgers coffee, lowered its list retail prices by 6 percent.

Both companies cited sustained declines in the green coffee market.