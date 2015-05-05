FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears Mondelez, DEMB coffee joint venture after sales
May 5, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

EU clears Mondelez, DEMB coffee joint venture after sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved a joint venture between two of the world’s biggest coffee processors, Mondelez of the United States and Dutch firm DE Master Blenders, conditional on asset sales.

Before creating the joint venture to operate as Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Mondelez will sell its Carte Noire business across the European Economic Area (EEA) and DEMB will sell its Merrild business across the EEA and license its Senseo brand in Austria, the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
