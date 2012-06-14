Asia Coffee-Choppy London distorts trading, Vietnam at premiums

* Vietnamese robustas at premiums to London

* Sumatran beans at premiums of up to $70 despite harvest

* Liffe down 7.5 pct from this year’s peak

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Robusta beans in top producer Vietnam were offered at premiums again after sellers held back their stocks and waited for London futures to rebound further, while high prices in Indonesia curbed trading, dealers said on Thursday.

Vietnam’s robusta grade 2, 5 percent black and broken was either on par or at premiums of $10 to London’s September contract, having been quoted at $20-$30 below Liffe earlier this week and at discounts of $20 last week.

Cherries have begun to appear in coffee trees ahead of the next harvest later this year in Vietnam, but farmers and exporters still hold some quantities of coffee from the previous crop, which they may want to sell when they need extra cash.

Vietnamese beans were last quoted at premiums to London in February.

“I think they will sell the coffee when they want to. It’s difficult to say, but I think there are around 300,000 tonnes of coffee left from the last crop,” said a dealer in Hong Kong.

“You can find coffee in Vietnam but it’s difficult to buy beans in big quantity. Indonesia was very aggressive to sell in the past week, but I think people will still continue to buy Vietnamese beans.”

Robusta futures on Liffe edged higher on Wednesday, with September ending up $29, or 1.4 percent, at $2,099 a tonne, but prices were still well below a 8-1/2-month high at $2,269 struck in late May.

Not to be outdone by Vietnam, exporters in second-largest robusta producer Indonesia offered Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans at as high as $70 premiums to London futures from discounts of $10 last week.

Vietnam and Indonesia account for nearly a fifth of the global coffee output in the current 2011/2012 crop, according to the International Coffee Organization.

“European roasters are quiet at the moment. We offer beans at $20 to $70 but there are no deals. I heard Nestle was in the market last week to buy around 10,000 tonnes but I am not sure if there were deals,” said a dealer in Singapore, referring to the world’s biggest food group that makes Nescafe coffee.

“Daily arrivals are steady at around 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes.”

The harvest in Indonesia’s main producing island of Sumatra started at the end of January and may peak in June, while the next crop in Vietnam is expected to start in October or November in the Central Highlands coffee belt.

WEEKAHEAD

Beans in Vietnam and Indonesia could be offered at premiums next week if London futures stay at the current levels because of pressure from other markets ahead of a make-or-break Greek election.

Coffee output from Vietnam’s current 2011/2012 crop would reach 20 million bags, up 2.7 percent from the previous season, the International Coffee Organization said, raising its estimate by around 9 percent from 18.3 million bags previously. (Editing by Ed Lane)