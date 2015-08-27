UPDATE 1-Folgers coffee sales volume falls due to higher prices, smaller cans

(Adds additional details from call, background on pricing)

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Folgers coffee sales volume fell 9 percent in the latest quarter due in part to price increases that have since been rolled back, according to brand owner J M Smucker Co.

The decline also stemmed from to cuts in the size of Folgers canisters later in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Mark Belgya said in a conference call on Thursday to discuss financial results.

Belgya said Smucker, the biggest U.S. roaster, had anticipated the lower volumes.

Higher prices offset the volume decline, with Folgers net sales up 3 percent in the first quarter ended on July 31,

Higher coffee futures prices resulting from a drought in top-producer Brazil prompted Smucker and Maxwell House maker Kraft Foods Group Inc, now Kraft Heinz Co, to raise prices last year. Smucker later described the move as a “misstep” after sales volumes dropped.

Smucker slashed its Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts prices by 6 percent in early July to woo customers back. It also rolled out its smaller canister sizes this summer.

“We passed on savings in the downsize of the canister,” Steven Oakland, president for coffee and foodservice, said during the call. “We should see significant unit growth and hopefully modest volume growth, because of the size of the canister.”

In dollars, sales in the company’s overall U.S. coffee retail business rose 12 percent, the first such increase in 11 quarters.

Coffee sales benefited from the introduction of Dunkin’ Donuts K-Cups and helped contribute to a higher-than-expected quarterly profit from Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut butter, Martha White flour and Crisco shortening. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa VOn Ahn)