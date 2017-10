LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Certified coffee stocks held in NYSE Liffe nominated warehouses fell to 142,470 tonnes as of August 20, from 146,210 tonnes as of August 6, exchange data showed.

For a full breakdown of valid, expired and non-tenderable gradings see <0#LRC-STOCKS>.