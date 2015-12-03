Volcafe Specialty to consolidate U.S. coffee operations; traders leave

* Volcafe Specialty’s California, Virginia offices to close

* Trading operations will be consolidated in New York

* Three of six traders have left the company this year

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Volcafe’s specialty coffee importing division will close its two U.S. offices and move traders to a single New York office, three industry sources familiar with the move said, in a sign of changes at the company since a new managing director took over.

Volcafe, the Swiss-based coffee division of London commodity trade house ED&F Man, opened Volcafe Specialty in 2001 to serve the U.S. specialty coffee market as consumers flocked to higher-end chains like Starbucks Corp and Peet’s Coffee & Tea.

The specialty division is currently headquartered in Petaluma, California, and has an office in Fairfax, Virginia. Those offices will close and trading operations will be consolidated in New York, where ED&F Man Capital Markets has an office, the sources said.

Volcafe Specialty declined to comment. It is not clear when the changes will take place.

Half the company's traders have left in the months since Trishul Mandana, formerly head of Louis Dreyfus' coffee division, was named Volcafe managing director in April, according to a comparison of the company's current website and an archived version from May 11 on archive.org. (here://www.volcafespecialty.com/about/our-staff)

Robert Babington Smith, former East Coast Trading Manager and Banks Thomas, a former trader, have left the company, the sources said. The traders, who have not yet responded to LinkedIn messages seeking comment, were on the May staff list on the archived version of the website, but are no longer listed.

Aleece Bruckner, former coffee trader and quality control manager, left in August for Atlantic Specialty Coffee, a division of agricultural commodities trade house Ecom, according to her LinkedIn profile. She declined to comment, and Volcafe declined to comment on all three departures.

Volcafe Specialty now has three traders, not including General Manager Heinz Zipsin. That headcount is on the lower end of industry peers.

Olam Specialty Coffee has five traders listed on its website and InterAmerican Coffee, the specialty division of Neumann Kaffee Gruppe, has 11. Atlantic lists four traders, not including Bruckner.

Specialty coffee’s U.S. market share has grown, reaching 51 percent of all cups consumed last year, according to the National Coffee Association, as a “third wave” of artisan coffee roasting has gathered steam.

Peet’s acquired well-known third wave roasters Stumptown and Intelligentsia in October, adding to industry consolidation traders say has reduced importers’ margins.

“Business has gotten tougher because as the specialty roasters have gotten more savvy, the margins have shrunk,” said one U.S. importer. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)