New Issue - COFIDE adds $100 mln in notes

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo SA (COFIDE) on Monday added $100 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COFIDE AMT $100 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 02/08/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 111.25 FIRST PAY 02/08/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 3.318 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 165.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A