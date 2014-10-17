FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newshold SA decreases stake in Cofina SA
October 17, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Newshold SA decreases stake in Cofina SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA :

* Announced that on October 9, 2013 Newshold SA has sold 387,036 shares of the Company. After this transaction, the investor remained with 10.1 million shares, decreasing its stake from 10.224 pct to 9.847 pct

* Announced that on January 29, 2014 Newshold SA has sold 106,613 shares of the Company. After this transaction, the investor remained with 5.05 million shares, decreasing its stake from 5.02 pct to 4.92 pct

* Announced that on September 10, 2014 Newshold SA has sold 300,00 shares of the Company. After this transaction, the investor remained with 2.03 million shares, decreasing its stake from 2.27 pct to 1.98 pct

* Newshold SGPS SA is 91.25 pct-held subsidiary of Pineview Overseas SA Source text: bit.ly/1zeyC5k Further company coverage:

