UPDATE 1-Cofinimmo raises 190.8 mln euros from convertible bond

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo said on Tuesday it had raised 190.8 million euros ($251.75 million) through a convertible bond issue to fund future investment and refinance existing credit.

The property company, which owns offices and nursing homes, said earlier on Tuesday it planned to sell 175 million euros of the five-year, 2.00 percent convertibles, but extended it to the maximum envisaged in response to strong investor demand.

The bonds have been placed provisionally with institutional investors. However, existing retail shareholders will be given priority to take the convertible bonds. They will receive a coupon for each share and be able to buy one bond for 10 coupons.

Final allocations are expected to take place on June 17.

Bond holders will be able to exchange each bond for one share, although Cofinimmo has the right to give some holders cash.

BNP Paribas Fortis and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering. Also acting as joint bookrunners are ING, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, KBC Securities and Daiwa Capital Markets Europe. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)