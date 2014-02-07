FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cofinimmo sees FY 2014 net current result per share of EUR 6.61
February 7, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo sees FY 2014 net current result per share of EUR 6.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA : * FY gross rental revenues up 1.68 percent on like-for-like basis * Net asset value per share of EUR 91.79 at December 31 compared with EUR 85.66 a year earlier * Net current result - group share stands at EUR 119.2 million for the FY 2013, compared to EUR 121.8 million for FY 2012. * Forecast of a net current result per share of EUR 6.61 for 2014 * Board will propose a gross dividend of EUR 6.00 per ordinary share for the FY 2013 * Says investments scheduled for the years 2014 to 2016, based on the commitments made to date, amount to EUR 184.0 million

