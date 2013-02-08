Cofinimmo sees lower dividend for 2013

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo said on Friday it would lower its 2013 dividend to 6.00 euros per share after a planned payout of 6.50 euros for 2012, and forecast a net result per share below consensus expectations.

The group, which has a portfolio of office buildings in the greater Brussels area but also owns nursing homes and clinics, said its net result per share would be 7.00 euros in 2013, below consensus expectations of 7.63 euros per share.

Cofinimo said the reduction was the result of falling rents in the Brussels office sector and loss of income from buildings scheduled for renovation in the coming years. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)