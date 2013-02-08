FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cofinimmo sees lower dividend for 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Cofinimmo sees lower dividend for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo said on Friday it would lower its 2013 dividend to 6.00 euros per share after a planned payout of 6.50 euros for 2012, and forecast a net result per share below consensus expectations.

The group, which has a portfolio of office buildings in the greater Brussels area but also owns nursing homes and clinics, said its net result per share would be 7.00 euros in 2013, below consensus expectations of 7.63 euros per share.

Cofinimo said the reduction was the result of falling rents in the Brussels office sector and loss of income from buildings scheduled for renovation in the coming years. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.