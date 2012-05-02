FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cofinimmo Q1 beats consensus due to Belfius payout
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Cofinimmo Q1 beats consensus due to Belfius payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo made more profit than expected in the first quarter after getting a payment from Belfius, the nationalised former Belgian operations of bailed out Franco Belgian bank Dexia.

Cofinimmo, an office building specialist, said its current earnings per share was 2.45 euros in the first quarter, compared to 1.60 euros expected by four banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

It said it received a non-recurrent payment from Belfius Bank in compensation for terminating its lease on a building.

Dexia’s Belgian operation was nationalised by the Belgian state for 4 billion euros ($5.29 billion) in October, when Dexia was bailed out for a second time in three years by France, Belgium and Luxembourg. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.