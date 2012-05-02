Cofinimmo Q1 beats consensus due to Belfius payout

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo made more profit than expected in the first quarter after getting a payment from Belfius, the nationalised former Belgian operations of bailed out Franco Belgian bank Dexia.

Cofinimmo, an office building specialist, said its current earnings per share was 2.45 euros in the first quarter, compared to 1.60 euros expected by four banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

It said it received a non-recurrent payment from Belfius Bank in compensation for terminating its lease on a building.

Dexia’s Belgian operation was nationalised by the Belgian state for 4 billion euros ($5.29 billion) in October, when Dexia was bailed out for a second time in three years by France, Belgium and Luxembourg. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)