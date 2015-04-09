Cofinimmo to issue 300 million euros in new shares

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo said on Thursday that it was planning a capital increase of up to 300 million euros ($322.6 million) through the sale of new shares.

The group did not specify for what it needed the proceeds of the sale of new shares, with preferential subscription rights for current shareholders.

“We will announce this once the operation has been launched around April 20,” a spokeswoman for the group said.

The company said it would offer new shares during a 15-day period in principle from April 22 to May 6. ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)