FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cofinimmo to keep dividend unchanged for 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Cofinimmo to keep dividend unchanged for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo said on Friday it would keep its dividend stable in the coming year while its net result would improve slightly.

The group, which provides office buildings as well as care homes, said it expected to pay a dividend of 5.50 euros per share for the 2015 financial year, unchanged from the 5.50 to be paid out for 2014.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a slight increase of the shareholder pay out to 5.56 euros.

Cofinimmo forecast a net current result of 6.85 euros per share in 2015, just above the 6.70 euros posted this year. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.