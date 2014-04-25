FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 gross rental revenue up by 0.89 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 gross rental revenue up by 0.89 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo Sa

* Net current result per share - group share (excluding ias 39 impact) of 1.74 euro at 31.03.2014

* Debt ratio of 47.9% at 31.03.2014

* On a like-for-like basis, 0.20% decrease in the portfolio fair value compared to 31.12.2013

* Proposal of a gross dividend of 6.00 euro per ordinary share and 6.37 euro per preference share for the financial year 2013

* On a like-for-like basis, 0.89 pct increase in gross rental revenues for the three months from 1 jan 2014 to 31 march 2014 Further company coverage: (Brussels newsroom; +32 2 287 6810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.