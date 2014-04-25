BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 gross rental revenue up by 0.89 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo Sa

* Net current result per share - group share (excluding ias 39 impact) of 1.74 euro at 31.03.2014

* Debt ratio of 47.9% at 31.03.2014

* On a like-for-like basis, 0.20% decrease in the portfolio fair value compared to 31.12.2013

* Proposal of a gross dividend of 6.00 euro per ordinary share and 6.37 euro per preference share for the financial year 2013

* On a like-for-like basis, 0.89 pct increase in gross rental revenues for the three months from 1 jan 2014 to 31 march 2014