BRIEF-Cofinimmo share of H1 net current result/shr at 3.39 euro

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo Sa :

* In line with the forecast of a net current result per share - group share (excluding IAS 39 impact) of 6.61 euro for the financial year 2014

* Net current result per share - group share (excluding IAS 39 impact) of 3.39 euro at 30.06.2014 compared to a net current result per share - group share (excluding IAS 39 impact) of 3.35 euro at 30.06.2013

* Confirmation of the forecast of a gross dividend of 5.50 euro per ordinary share and 6.37 euro per preference share for the financial year 2014, payable in June 2015 Further company coverage: