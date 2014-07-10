Cogeco Cable sales rise on strong U.S. cable services growth

July 9 (Reuters) - Cogeco Cable Inc reported an 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the Canadian cable TV, internet and phone services provider continued to reap benefits from its expansion into data services and U.S. cable TV sectors.

The Montreal-based company’s net profit fell to C$35.5 million ($33.33 million), or 72 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from C$48.1 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased $32 million to $496.4 million.