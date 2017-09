Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canadian regional cable and Internet company Cogeco Cable Inc reported a higher quarterly profit helped by increased revenue from the American cable services business.

Profit rose to C$56.7 million, or C$1.16 per share in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with C$49.7 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.6 percent to C$497 million.