FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cogeco Cable profit falls on higher costs
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Cogeco Cable profit falls on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Cogeco Cable Inc, the main unit of media and telecom company Cogeco Inc, posted a lower second-quarter profit from continuing operations, hurt in part by an increase in depreciation and amortization costs.

Cogeco Cable earned C$31.1 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, from continuing operations, down from C$41.3 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 8 percent to C$317.7 million.

Parent company Cogeco Inc said its profit from continuing operations fell 7 percent to C$29.4 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.