Cogeco Cable quarterly profit rises

July 12 (Reuters) - Cogeco Cable Inc, the main unit of media and telecom company Cogeco Inc, posted a modestly higher third-quarter profit from continuing operations as revenue rose 7.2 percent.

Cogeco Cable earned C$53.2 million, or C$1.09 per share, from continuing operations, up from C$52.4 million, or C$1.08 per share, in the year-ago period.

The Montreal-based company sold its struggling Portugese unit earlier this year, leaving it with cable TV, high-speed Internet and telephone services in mostly rural areas of Ontario and Quebec.