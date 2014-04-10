FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cogeco Cable Q2 profit rises 18 pct on data services expansion
April 10, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Cogeco Cable Q2 profit rises 18 pct on data services expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian cable TV, internet and phone services provider, reported a 18 percent rise in second-quarter profit due to contribution from its expansion into data services and its U.S. cable business.

Net profit rose to C$60.4 million ($55 million), or C$1.23 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$51 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to C$486 million.

$1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

