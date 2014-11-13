Fresenius Medical takes over healthcare services company Cogent

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care said that a U.S. company it is buying agreed to take over Cogent Healthcare, a provider of specialist medical staff to hospitals, part of a drive to offer additional services linked to its core business of kidney dialysis.

The takeover of Cogent, with $250 million in expected 2015 sales, will be carried out by Sound Inpatient Physicians, in which FMC in June agreed to take a majority stake for about $600 million.

FMC said financial terms would not be disclosed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)