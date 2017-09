Nov 5 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as businesses, especially financial firms, spent more on IT and consulting services.

The company’s net income rose to $319.6 million, or $1.05 per share in the third quarter, from $276.9 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $2.31 billion.